Advertisement

Colorado’s Cody Williams snags first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

Pac-12 Network

Colorado’s Cody Williams named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Williams averaged 19.5 points on 70 percent shooting (16-23 FG, 5-7 3FG), 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in Colorado's weekly sweep of the Oregon schools.