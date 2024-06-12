Colorado’s Cody Williams receives green room invite to attend NBA draft

Cody Williams, Colorado men’s basketball’s first-ever one-and-done player, and his family have been invited to attend the 2024 NBA draft in Brooklyn, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. The projected lottery pick was among the first set of players to receive a green room invite.

Williams is the second player of the head coach Tad Boyle era to receive a green room invite. Alec Burks was invited in 2011 (No. 12 pick, Utah Jazz).

The Barclays Center will host the NBA draft from June 26-27.

Williams, a 6-foot-7 forward and former five-star prospect, is projected to go in the latter half of the lottery, potentially to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 12 pick. Williams’ older brother, Jalen, was drafted by the Thunder two years ago with that same pick and will presumably join Cody at the draft.

Williams averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Buffaloes last season despite dealing with multiple injuries.

NEWS: Colorado's Cody Williams, ESPN's No. 12 ranked prospect, has received a green room invite to attend the NBA Draft with his family, a source told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/J5o28y8U9h — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 12, 2024

