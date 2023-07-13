Colorado coach says walk-on Michael Harrison could become one of the Pac-12’s best TEs

We’ve got another lesser-known player in the mix to start at TE for the Buffs next season.

Appearing on The Sports Forum Radio Show on July 6, Colorado TEs coach Tim Brewster said that walk-on Michael Harrison, who joined the Buffs in 2020 as a walk-on wide receiver, could become one of Pac-12’s best tight ends.

“6-3, 225 (pounds), 4.5-ish (40-yard dash), got crazy ball skills. He’s got an element of toughness,” Brewster said on The Sports Forum. “I really feel good about our ability to come together and make this guy one of the top TEs in the Pac-12 next season. I really believe that.”

Harrison redshirted during that COVID-shortened 2020 season but played in all 12 games on special teams in 2021, recording four special teams points. Last season, he hauled in two passes for 12 yards.

The San Francisco product also scored a touchdown in April’s spring game.

Brewster’s comments about Harrison change everything for me with how I look at Colorado’s TE room. Before this, it was Louis Passarello, Elijah Yelverton and Caleb Fauria in my top three, but you now have to consider Harrison a candidate to start in 2023.

Coach Tim Brewster on walk-on Michael Harrison, a converted WR: "6-3, 225, 4.5-ish, got crazy ball skills. He's got an element of toughness. I really feel good about our ability to come together & make this guy one of the top TEs in the Pac-12 next season. I really believe that." https://t.co/wTBgqi2QQT — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) July 12, 2023

