Colorado and Coach Prime land three-star QB, building their Pac-12 future

Last week, Colorado landed a commitment from what could be the Buffaloes’ future starting quarterback, Class of 2024 Indianapolis gunslinger Danny O’Neil.

Over the last two seasons as a starter, O’Neil has thrown for a total of 5,610 yards and 65 touchdown passes, completed 62.9% of his passes to go with just nine interceptions and 604 rushing yards and 19 TDs.

Colorado won out over 18 other college programs. O’Neil, rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports and the No. 5 overall prospect in the state in the class, had offers from Colorado, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisville, Indiana, Purdue, Northwestern, Syracuse, West Virginia, Wake Forest and others.

The trajectory of the program under Coach Prime, aka Deion Sanders, was another element of intrigue O’Neil spoke highly of after receiving his offer from the Buffs.

“Coach Lewis was telling me that they have some high goals there,” O’Neil said. “They know they can now because they have Coach Prime, they have all of the hype, they’re going to kind of just ride this wave. Hopefully it takes them to the College Football Playoffs in year or two.”

