Colorado coach Deion Sanders keeps promise to Southwest Florida, signs Dunbar's Kyeran Garcia

Deion Sanders vowed that he would always have a Colorado football scholarship available for at least one Southwest Florida recruit each year.

The Buffaloes coach and Fort Myers native held to that promise Wednesday as Dunbar linebacker Kye Garcia put his name on a Colorado National Letter of Intent during a ceremony held Wednesday afternoon in the Tiger Cafe. Teammates Kelby Tyre (Ferris State) and Vanier Baptiste (Western Carolina) joined Garcia at the table, also signing with colleges.

Sanders called his shot in September in an Instagram reel posted by James Chaney, the Director of Player Development for the Buffaloes. Chaney previously coached at Lehigh Senior from 2015-22 and was a teammate of Sanders at North Fort Myers and Florida State.

"It is my desire to take one player from Southwest Florida every year and give you a scholarship. Who's next? Let's get it," Sanders said during the post.

DunbarÕs Kyeran Garcia signed a letter of intent to play under coach Deion Sanders at Colorado on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Vanier Baptiste- signed with Western Carolina University and Kelby Tyre signed with Ferris State

Garcia received a message while practicing at the Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star Game in December that Sanders wanted to talk to him so they set up a Facetime.

“He was just telling me, he liked my character, my grades ― I have a 4.29 GPA ― he was saying I'd fit right into the school,” said Garcia, a three-star linebacker. “He watched my tape and said I was a playmaker.

“I mean, players from down here, you come down here and it’s real boss, so it's really a blessing to be the person he picked.”

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker made plenty of plays as he recorded 140 tackles and 10 sacks and returned one of two fumbles for a touchdown as a cornerstone of the Tigers’ defense that made the state Final Four for the second straight season.

Dunbar coach Sammy Brown said the Colorado recruiting process wasn’t much different than for other schools. Chaney reached out first about Gracia and then Sanders followed up.

“Prime wants the right guy for his program, so he's not just picking any guy,” Brown said. “He's going through, he's been methodical, he's going through he's interviewing people, interviewing coaches, making sure that guys are gonna fit for the program and Kye fits the bill so we're excited, we’re so happy for him and then again, I don't like to fly, but I think I gotta get up there one time to check them out.”

Garcia joins two fellow former area high school stars on the Buffaloes as cornerback Omarion Cooper and wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson, both Lehigh graduates, transferred to Boulder before last season and saw significant playing time.

Garcia has not yet visited the campus, signing sight unseen, but he plans on going to the spring intrasquad Black and Gold game in late April. He had visited Air Force and Delaware before making his decision.

Thanks to Prime Time’s arrival as head coach before last season, the Buffaloes became must-watch TV early in the season before finishing 4-8 and are still lined up to have most of their games on national TV this coming season. Garcia feels he is ready for that spotlight.

“I feel like as long as I don’t let anything get in my head I should be cool,” Garcia said. “I see the brotherhood that they have, you know, they’re everywhere, TikToK, everywhere. You just see that real brotherhood. So that's something I want to be a part of.”

While Ferris State may not have the same exposure as Colorado, it has championships, having won the Division II national title in 2021 and 2022. Tyre knows there are high expectations for when he arrives on campus.

“The coaches when I went up there, the coaches, they loved me up there,” Tyre said. “They got good facilities and it was a lot of fun up there.”

Tyre added that they are looking for him to play multiple positions, safety, cornerback, and nickel after recording 46 tackles and five interceptions as a senior.

Brown added that just because the Bulldogs are a Division II school, Tyre shouldn’t think he’ll be able to just walk on and play.

“They are winners and they recruit winners so there’s gonna be a learning curve for him, but he’s such a great athlete, if he keeps his mind on right he’ll be fine.”

Baptiste, who had 59 tackles from his defensive end position, said he appreciated how Western Carolina stayed true to him from the start of the recruiting process.

“I feel like I could really be great there,” Baptiste said. “Especially with Coach (Kerwin) Bell, he put a lot of people in the NFL. And Coach (Jerry) Odom has at least 26 people in the NFL. And I just really feel I could go to the next level with them.”

Another Dunbar product announced his new home as defensive back Shawn Russ transferred from Arizona State to Bethune-Cookman. Russ redshirted with the Sun Devils his freshman year.

“I'm sure he's gonna do well there,” Brown said. “He's gonna get on the field kind of early because it's time now. He sat out for a year, he's got bigger, faster, stronger. I haven’t seen him in a while, but I can guarantee he's working hard to try and get on the field.”

