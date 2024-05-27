Colorado Christian University’s golf team brings home first-ever NCAA Division II title

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Christian University Cougars golf team claimed a national title for the first time in history.

The Cougars faced the University of North Georgia for Saturday’s NCAA Division II national championship in Florida. While the Cougars were able to pull out a win, it came down to the very end.

CCU recapped the match-up.

Adam Duncan of Colorado Christian University holds the trophy after winning the 2024 NCAA Division II Men’s Match Play Golf Championship on May 25, 2024 at the Crooked Cat course at Orange County National in Winter Garden, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The Colorado Christian University Men’s Golf team poses for a picture after winning the 2024 NCAA Division II Men’s Match Play Golf Championship on May 25, 2024 at the Crooked Cat course at Orange County National in Winter Garden, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Dylan Arthur of Colorado Christian University kisses the trophy after winning the 2024 NCAA Division II Men’s Match Play Golf Championship on May 25, 2024 at the Crooked Cat course at Orange County National in Winter Garden, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Peyton Jones of Colorado Christian University reacts on the 18th green during the 2024 NCAA Division II Men’s Match Play Golf Championship on May 25, 2024 at the Crooked Cat course at Orange County National in Winter Garden, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Bradley Mulder of Colorado Christian University places his ball on the 15th green during the 2024 NCAA Division II Men’s Match Play Golf Championship on May 25, 2024 at the Crooked Cat course at Orange County National in Winter Garden, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Cougars’ senior Dylan Arthur was the first to finish with a round of 67, beating his opponent by five strokes. Sophomore Peyton Jones also took down his opponent by a score of 70. Cougars’ freshman Bradley Mulder carded a round of 72 but fell by two strokes. His teammate, Xavier Bighaus, a junior, followed with a 70 but lost by one stroke.

It all came down to Cougar’s junior Adam Duncan, who ended up winning his matchup by two strokes as the final match play tally finished at 3-2.

“Built on a foundation of former players who have helped shape the culture which has made us who we are today… So proud of all the guys who have made this program what it is today. What a great day for all of us!!!” Head coach Mark Hull said.

This win is not only the school’s first national title, but it’s also the first by any men’s golf team in the history of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and the first title at any level brought home by a Colorado-based golf team.

