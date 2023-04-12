Colorado CB Keyshon Mills to enter transfer portal

After one season with the Buffs, cornerback Keyshon Mills has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal when the next window opens on Saturday.

Mills, a former three-star recruit out of Little Elm, Texas, did not see the field during his freshman season and took a redshirt. He also received offers from Kansas, Liberty and Buffalo while in high school.

Heading into next season, Colorado’s CB room currently includes five-star Jackson State transfer Travis Hunter, who might end up playing more wide receiver, No. 1 overall CB recruit Cormani McClain, returner Nikko Reed, JSU transfer Tayvion Beasley, Ole Miss transfer Kyndrich Breedlove and returner Nigel Bethel Jr., among others.

I will be entering my name in the transfer portal on April 15. — Keyshon Mills (@Keyshonmills1) April 11, 2023

