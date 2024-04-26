Colorado Buffs football: What to know for spring game

DENVER (KDVR) — This weekend, the University of Colorado is hosting several events along with the Buffaloes football annual spring scrimmage game.

Deion Sanders is kicking off his second season with the team. Last year, Sanders led CU to a 4-8 record (1-8 in the Pac-12) in 2023 after the program went 1-11 in 2022.

Deion Sanders speaks ahead of CU’s spring game

This weekend is “Black and Gold Weekend” at CU. The university promises that the festivities will be bigger than ever and “set a new standard for spring games across the nation.”

2024 CU spring football game details

Game time is 1 p.m. on Saturday, aka Black and Gold Day. The gates to Folsom Field open at 11:30 a.m., and kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.

The CU spring football game will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 Network.

Tickets for the game are still available as of Friday afternoon and are priced at $5 for students and start at $15 for fans. Parking passes for Saturday cost $10 and must be purchased on-site. Lots open at 9 a.m. and the parking pass is good for both the game and the concert afterward.

Who is playing?

The spring game has no opponent team, it is essentially a scrimmage between the CU Buffs offensive and defensive players.

The roster for the spring game will feature most of the 28 newcomers, including six out of high school and 22 through the transfer portal.

Of the high school class, four are four-star recruits and one is a five-star offensive lineman. Of the transfers, six were ranked as four-star transfers.

Denver Broncos announce jersey numbers for new, returning players

That gives CU 10 new four-star players and one new five-star player, which is the most ranked players of any class in CU history, according to the announcement.

Expect rainy weather for CU spring game

Saturday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to rain and snow in the weather forecast that could impact travel in higher elevations.

If you are attending festivities at CU this weekend, prepare for rainy conditions in Boulder.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm watches will be in effect in the mountains and foothills through early Sunday. Areas within the winter storm warning could see up to and over a foot of snow.

Even with the rainy weather, the game could draw a large crowd. Last year, the spring game sold out for the first time in program history. Despite a snowstorm, 47,277 CU fans braved the cold to catch an early look at the team and new coach.

Colorado brings in Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp to work with Buffs

Other events and festivities

Events began Thursday with a talent show, but there is plenty to look forward to throughout the weekend.

On Friday, the CU women’s lacrosse team is celebrating Senior Day and wrapping up their 2024 season with a game against the Oregon Ducks. The game will be at Prentup Field at 6 p.m., tickets are $8 for adults and parking at the field is free. The field day is free to attend, but registration is required and can be done online.

Also Friday, the 5430 Alliance is hosting a special evening with Coach Prime with the “Prime Elite Dinner” at the Nerd Wallet Touchdown Club. CU said those interested in attending should contact the 5430 Alliance.

Black and Gold Day on Saturday will include a field day at Folsom Field presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado. There will be inflatables and games for kids, as well as field day activities with student-athletes from other sports.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, there will be a CU football alumni reunion brunch. CU said registration is exclusive to alumni of the football team.

Colorado’s Black and Gold Weekend returns with Lil Wayne

After the game on Saturday, Lil Wayne will headline a concert at the CU Event Center. Doors for the concert open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are still available as of Friday afternoon starting at $29.50, but CU said they are selling fast.

The Buffs officially open the 2024 season at home against North Dakota State on Aug. 31.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.