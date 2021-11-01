Colorado Buffaloes Player of the Week vs. Oregon: Brendon Lewis

The Colorado Buffaloes lost to Oregon—which was not a surprise. What was a surprise is the 29 points the Buffs scored on the Ducks on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

It was a bit refreshing to see Colorado hang tight with one of the best teams in the country, especially because the Buffs fell flat against California in a 26-3 loss the week before.

So yes, the 29 points are a surprise. In turn, our Buffs player of the week is none other than quarterback Brendon Lewis. He was terrific, finishing with a 25-of-33 line for 224 yards and three scores.

The freshman quarterback looked poised and collected in a wild atmosphere in Eugene and threw some beautiful passes.

Really, really impressive drive by CU capped off with this nice throw by a confident Brendon Lewis. Gonna be a rough day defensively without Nate Landman but this is a bright spot pic.twitter.com/kRHT6DCTss — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) October 30, 2021

Lewis also connected with fellow freshman Brenden Rice for five catches and 102 yards and another score. The Lewis-Rice duo is one that will only get better as long as they stay in Boulder, which is one positive sign from a disappointing season.

Lewis was impressive all game long, even against a tough Ducks team—one of the best in the country and a team right in the thick of the College Football Playoff picture.

The Buffs quarterback had just one game all year with multiple touchdown heaves. In fact, Lewis has only thrown touchdown passes in four games this season.

He was just 24 yards shy of a season-high and looked the part of the Buffs’ future quarterback for the next few seasons. Yes, Colorado lost the game, but having a stellar performance from Lewis is a promising sign for the future of the group.