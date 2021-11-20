Colorado Buffaloes Player of the Game in tough loss to Southern Illinois: Tristan da Silva

The Colorado Buffaloes enjoyed their time in the U.S. Virgin Islands as they prepared for Friday’s game against Southern Illinois in the Paradise Jam tournament.

Unfortunately, Friday night did not go the Buffs’ way and they lost a shocker to the Salukis, 67-63.

The Buffs trailed at the half 27-19 but stormed back with 44 points in the second half. Sadly, it wasn’t enough, and Colorado drops to 3-1.

In a loss, it is never encouraging. However, a number of Buffs filled up the stat sheet. The player of the game for Friday is sophomore forward Tristan da Silva.

He finished the game with 15 points on 6-of-10 from the field and added seven boards in a complete effort. He was one point shy of the team lead, which Jabari Walker held.

Final: Colorado 63, Southern Illinois 67 Buffs will face Duquesne Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/tfjo0LhnL2 — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) November 20, 2021

The sophomore scored six points in the last couple of minutes, but it wasn’t enough.

This was da Silva’s best outing of the season. In the first three games, he combined to score 18 points and had just ten rebounds. He also played a season-high 34 minutes and has been a key contributor for the Buffs early this season.

Looking ahead, the Buffs face Duquesne on Saturday and will do whatever it takes to avoid losing their second game in a row.

While this wasn’t the result the Buffs had hoped for, they can bounce back and try to build some momentum. After the Paradise Jam is over, they face Stanford, UCLA and Tennessee in the span of eight days.