Colorado Buffaloes Player of the Game in hoops victory over New Mexico

The Colorado Buffaloes program got one victory on Saturday as the hoops team defeated New Mexico in Boulder. After a too-close-for-comfort victory on opening night against Montana State, the Buffs handled the Lobos with ease in an 87-76 victory.

It was a true team effort as four Buffs players finished in double figures and three players on the bench scored six or more points.

But, the player of the game award goes to Jabari Walker. The Buffs’ power forward did it all on Saturday. He finished with 17 points on 4-10 from the field and added in 10 rebounds, a block, and a steal.

The highlight of the night for him was this massive slam dunk that sent the arena into a frenzy.

Walker asserted his presence down low time and time again and frustrated Nex Mexico. The Buffs outrebounded New Mexico by a massive margin, 47-27, and the Buffs added 15 offensive boards as well.

Those things are recipes for success and it was refreshing to see the Buffs respond after a close overtime victory against Montana State in a game they should have had no issues with.

Walker put up 14 points and eight rebounds in the opener and played well once again. If the sophomore power forward can continue to dominate inside, the Buffs will be a dangerous team to stop.

Double-double for Bari 💪 17 points, 10 boards pic.twitter.com/GIUUxzXgA2 — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) November 14, 2021

For what it’s worth, Joe Lunardi had them as a bubble team, although that was before a disappointing opening night performance.

Next up for Colorado is Maine on Monday evening.