Colorado Buffaloes get no favors from Pac-12 schedule makers in 2022

The season just ended, sure, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start looking ahead to the 2022 football season, especially after Early Signing Day went down.

On Thursday, the Pac-12 schedule for 2022 was released during the Pac-12 reveal show as they went team by team.

The Colorado Buffaloes might not be too thrilled with their schedule, and it features a ton of worthy opponents both in and out of conference play.

The Buffs start the year with a Friday game against TCU on the road, and it doesn’t get any easier from then on out. The Buffs follow it up against Air Force and Minnesota before diving deep into Pac-12 play.

Colorado's 2022 football schedule ⬇️

9/2 vs. TCU (Fri)

9/10 @ Air Force

9/17 @ Minnesota

9/24 vs. UCLA

10/1 @ Arizona

BYE

10/15 vs. Cal (family weekend)

10/22 @ Oregon St

10/29 vs. Arizona St (homecoming)

11/5 vs. Oregon

11/11 @ USC (night game)

11/19 @ Washington

11/26 vs. Utah — Henry Chisholm (@HenryChisholm) December 16, 2021

The Buffs host Oregon this season instead of going to Eugene, but they have to go on the road to face USC and Washington.

The ending of their season is absolutely brutal: Oregon State, Arizona State, Oregon, USC, Washington, and the defending Pac-12 Champions, Utah.

This is an absolute mess of an ending for Colorado, who got no favors from the schedule makers.

As of now, it appears that the Buffs will be favored in just two games: Arizona and California, although that can certainly change.

After a four-win campaign in 2021, the Buffs schedule certainly looks like it will be another challenging year around Boulder, especially as the Pac-12 is expected to get back some power with teams such as USC and Washington.

They still have to play the games, but Colorado has a brutal schedule in 2022.