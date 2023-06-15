What the Colorado Buffaloes can learn from the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets were crowned world champions on Monday after defeating the Miami Heat in Game 5 the NBA Finals. Down the road in Boulder, meanwhile, Buffs head coach Deion Sanders would like to take Colorado football to those heights as well.

Hearing that should make CU football fans excited, but everyone would do well to learn one thing from the Nuggets: patience. There were numerous times in recent years when the Nuggets could have pulled the plug on head coach Michael Malone or players plagued with injuries, but staying the course resulted in the franchise’s first Larry O’Brien trophy.

University of Colorado leaders have given Sanders the keys to the kingdom but like any head coach, he will face plenty of adversity during his tenure. When that happens, patience will win the day. This new group of players and coaches are looking to begin a turnaround that Colorado has needed for years and if they stay the course, CU could make a Nuggets run of its own.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire