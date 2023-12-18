Advertisement

Colorado beefs up D-line with commitment from Houston transfer Chidozie Nwankwo

Jack Carlough
·2 min read
Colorado’s quick rebuild of its offensive and defensive lines continued on Monday as head coach Deion Sanders landed a commitment from Houston transfer Chidozie Nwankwo.

Nwankwo, who chose the Buffs over Missouri, was a multi-year starting nose guard for the Cougars. This past season, the 5-foot-11, 295-pound Texas product totaled 25 tackles, five TFLs, one sack and a blocked kick.

A three-star prospect coming out of high school, Nwankwo started in six games as a true freshman in 2020 and remained a mainstay on Houston’s D-line the following three seasons.

Coach Prime’s Buffs still own 15 incoming transfers after losing former Indiana offensive lineman Matthew Bedford to Oregon on Monday.

Here’s how social media reacted to Nwankwo’s commitment:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire