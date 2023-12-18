Colorado beefs up D-line with commitment from Houston transfer Chidozie Nwankwo

Colorado’s quick rebuild of its offensive and defensive lines continued on Monday as head coach Deion Sanders landed a commitment from Houston transfer Chidozie Nwankwo.

Nwankwo, who chose the Buffs over Missouri, was a multi-year starting nose guard for the Cougars. This past season, the 5-foot-11, 295-pound Texas product totaled 25 tackles, five TFLs, one sack and a blocked kick.

A three-star prospect coming out of high school, Nwankwo started in six games as a true freshman in 2020 and remained a mainstay on Houston’s D-line the following three seasons.

Coach Prime’s Buffs still own 15 incoming transfers after losing former Indiana offensive lineman Matthew Bedford to Oregon on Monday.

Here’s how social media reacted to Nwankwo’s commitment:

New #CUBuffs DL transfer commit Chidozie Nwankwo looks ready for his future in Boulder. pic.twitter.com/HsSWkCI62K — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) December 18, 2023

Former Houston DL Chidozie Nwankwo commits to Colorado! In 2023, Nwankwo had 25 tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack and 1 blocked kick 👀 Welcome to Colorado @ChidozieNwankw!#SkoBuffs🦬 pic.twitter.com/N0TEYSuqby — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) December 18, 2023

Former Houston starting nose guard Chidozie Nwankwo commits to Colorado. He’s got one season to play. He started 32 games at Houston and was a key run stuffer up front for the Cougars. Huge pickup for a CU team that struggled stopping the run in 2023. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 18, 2023

💥BOOM💥 Houston transfer DL Chidozie Nwankwo has committed to Colorado!!!#SkoBuffs #WeComing Nwankwo is a 3⭐️ according to 247 transfer portal rankings and he totaled 13 tackles and 1 sack this season in 7 games! pic.twitter.com/BBrHVsCaAu — Sidelines – Colorado 🦬 (@SSN_Colorado) December 18, 2023

🚨BREAKING: Houston transfer DL Chidozie Nwankwo has committed to Colorado🦬 Nwankwo has 94 tackles, 11.0 TFLs, and 3.0 sacks in his career👀https://t.co/TRxInLeY6X pic.twitter.com/N6UMesKzU0 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) December 18, 2023

Colorado lands Chidozie Nwankwo a Houston DT who recorded 95 tackles, 13 TFLs, and 5 sacks in the last 3 seasons for Houston. This off-season Colorado has now landed 4 ⭐️ defensive lineman from Bama, LSU, Kentucky, and now a 3 ⭐️ from Houston pic.twitter.com/K5l0OuAFC2 — Bravo Charlie (@BravoCharlie222) December 18, 2023

Houston transfer DL Chidozie Nwankwo has chosen Colorado as his new home over #Mizzou. pic.twitter.com/ufGwtf9tMI — Adam Ryerson (@AdamRyerson_) December 18, 2023

I definitely am. Nwankwo is a better lineman than everyone we currently have on the roster https://t.co/PmSLbim1Ig — 🦬🤠David Talks Buffs (@DavidTalksBuffs) December 18, 2023

