Colorado beat writer breaks down Deion Sanders’ assistant coaching staff

The Buffaloes hit a home run by hiring Deion Sanders as head coach. Recruiting was kicked into overdrive and Colorado has become a national television draw again, but the assistant coaching staff that Sanders has put together could turn out to be the best thing he has done.

Adding former head coaches like offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and outstanding recruiters like defensive coordinator Charles Kelly has proved to me that Sanders is ready to succeed at the Power Five level. To test this theory, I decided to reach out to other reporters who cover the Buffaloes to see what they thought. First up is Jimmie Searfoss.

Searfoss is a current student at the University of Colorado who is doing outstanding work at BuffStampede. I asked him about the staff, and here’s what he had to say:

Coach Prime is impressive. I don’t think I’ve seen someone able to hold a room’s attention quite as well as he has and it’s hard to doubt him on anything because he has went out and done everything he’s said he’s going to do. With that being said, his toughest tasks are most definitely still ahead, but I truly believe the coaching staff he’s assembled around him is more than capable for the job of putting together a winning program. I am especially excited to see what (DE coach) Nick Williams and (DT coach) Sal Sunseri do for the program. The entire D-line was a major spot of weakness in 2022, and it’s been a while since it’s been a strength for Colorado. Sunseri has quite the resume of creating elite athletes, and Williams brings more SEC coaching experience, plus a major recruiting edge to bring in talent.

