Colorado basketball vs Marquette in March Madness: Prediction for NCAA Tournament game

Mar 22, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) reacts in the second half against the Florida Gators in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge FieldHouse.

From the First Four to the Round of 32.

That's what No. 10-seeded Colorado men's basketball did after pulling off an upset of No. 7 Florida thanks to a game-winning jumper from KJ Simpson.

The Buffs have another opportunity to bust NCAA Tournament brackets when they take on No. 2 Marquette on Sunday.

Here's a scouting report of the Golden Eagles and a prediction for Sunday's second-round matchup in Indianapolis:

KJ Simpson vs Tyler Kolek

College basketball fans are in for a treat.

A pair of the sport's best point guards will battle it out for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Marquette's Tyler Kolek returned for the NCAA Tournament after missing three weeks with an oblique injury. If he was rusty, there were no signs.

The NCAA's leader in assists dropped an 18-point, 11-assist double-double in his first game since Feb. 28 as the Golden Eagles beat Western Kentucky 87-69. Kolek is averaging 15 points on 48.6% shooting from the field (40% from deep) to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

It'll be the second straight game where Colorado's KJ Simpson will face off against an elite point guard.

Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. scored a game-high 33 points against the Buffs on Friday but it was Simpson who got the last laugh, dropping a team-high 23 points, including the game-winning shot.

Set your alarms to watch this matchup between two of college basketball's premier guards.

Marquette, Colorado are two of the most efficient teams in the nation

Adjusted efficiency margin (AdjEM) is how KenPom determines the overall ranking of teams. It subtracts defensive efficiency from offensive efficiency to determine by how many points a team would outscore the “average” Division I program by.

For example, if a team has a AdjEM value of +10, that means that they would be expected to beat a an "average" Division I team by 10 points.

Marquette's AdjEM of +22.60 ranks 12th in the country. Colorado checks in at No. 21 (+19.20).

The teams' adjusted offensive efficiency is nearly identical (118.2 to 118.1), but the Golden Eagles' top-20 adjusted defensive efficiency of 95.6 (the lower the better) gives them an analytical advantage (Buffs are 42nd with an adjusted defensive efficiency of 98.9).

Colorado must put forth a better defensive effort on Sunday after allowing Florida to reach 100 points in the first round.

Colorado vs Marquette basketball prediction: March Madness Round of 32

The return of Kolek was a massive boost for a Marquette squad that limped into the NCAA Tournament (6-4 in last 10). He is the Golden Eagles' offensive orchestrator and one of the best playmakers in college basketball.

Marquette junior guard Kam Jones, who scored a game-high 28 points in a first-round win over WKU, could prove to be the Golden Eagles' X-factor. He has 11 games this season with 20-plus points and whoever draws the defensive assignment of guarding him (perhaps J'Vonne Hadley) will have their hands full.

However, March Madness is about playing your best basketball at the most important time of the season.

The Buffs are doing just that, winning 10 of their 11 games in a variety of different ways. They might be riding too high following an emotional, hard-fought victory in the first round, but it's difficult to pick against the hot hand.

Colorado pulls off another upset and advances to the Sweet 16, beating Marquette 78-73.

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on X.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado vs Marquette prediction: March Madness, NCAA pick is in