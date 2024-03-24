Colorado basketball vs Marquette live score, updates, highlights from March Madness game

Mar 22, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) reacts in the first half against the Florida Gators in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge FieldHouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — Marquette and Colorado, two of the most efficient teams in college basketball, are battling for a trip to the Sweet 16.

March Madness at its finest.

It's a matchup that features a pair of elite point guards, Marquette's Tyler Kolek and Colorado's KJ Simpson, and two high-octane offenses. The Buffs already have an NCAA Tournament moment that will live on forever after Simpson got a game-winning jumper to rattle home in the final seconds against Florida on Friday.

The Coloradoan is live on the scene in Indianapolis with coverage from March Madness.

Follow along for updates throughout today's game as the NCAA Tournament gets underway.

Marquette basketball starters

No. 1 Kam Jones

No. 4 Stevie Mitchell

No. 11 Tyler Kolek

No. 13 Oso Ighodaro

No. 23 David Joplin

Colorado basketball starters

Starting for the Buffs:

No. 0 Luke O'Brien

No. 1 J'Vonne Hadley

No. 2 KJ Simpson

No. 23 Tristan da Silva

No. 44 Eddie Lampkin Jr.

Tyler Kolek vs. KJ Simpson

KJ Simpson, a first-team All-Pac-12 guard, has flown under the national radar for most of the season before his March Madness moment.

Tyler Kolek, the NCAA's leader in assists, has been one of the most talked about guards in college basketball this season.

One of them will likely be the reason their team advances to the Sweet 16.

"He's a great guard," Simpson said of Kolek. "He's excellent in every category. There's a reason he was an All-American. I have nothing but respect for him and the rest of the team. They have great players. Obviously they have shown that all year. They have a great coaching staff.

"Florida has great guard play and in Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton Jr. So I just look forward to those matchups. You look forward to those guys that you hear about. You want to play against the best and he's definitely one of the best in the nation at his position and I'm just blessed to be here and definitely just going to go out there and make the most of my opportunity."

Shaka Smart has high praise for Colorado freshman Cody Williams

Marquette coach Shaka Smart believes Cody Williams is "probably the best young player in the country."

The projected first-round NBA draft pick has been coming off the bench since returning from a four-game absence to end the regular season. Williams, after struggling upon his return, was a team-high plus-12 in Colorado's first-round win over Florida.

Smart knows the freshman's ceiling is as high anyone's.

More: Cody Williams: 'Probably the best young player in the country,' Shaka Smart says

"He's a ridiculous talent, that's for sure," Smart said of Williams. "Let's be honest, in our sport, that's how young players are evaluated, by the talent that kind of jumps off the screen. But he also appears to be a very high-character guy who cares about winning, cares about his teammates. It seems like he's very, very coachable.

"The fact that he's coming off the bench right now when he started the majority of games before he got hurt says a lot about who he is and the fact that he's about the team and about winning."

Colorado basketball has shades of 1955 Final Four team

Colorado won has won back-to-back NCAA Tournament games for the first time since the Buffs' 1955 Final Four team did it.

That's not the only similarity between the two squads.

More: How Colorado basketball 2024 NCAA Tournament team has shades of 1955 Final Four squad

What's the next matchup?

The winner of Colorado and Marquette advances to play No. 11 NC State.

Series history

Colorado and Marquette have met just four times, with the matchups coming in consecutive years from 1984-87. The Golden Eagles are 3-1 against the Buffs all-time.

How to watch Colorado vs Marquette NCAA Tournament game

The game is on CBS with Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy on the call.

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on X.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado vs Marquette live score, updates: 2024 NCAA Tournament