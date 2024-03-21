Colorado basketball vs Florida in March Madness: Prediction for NCAA first-round game

Mar 20, 2024; Dayton, OH, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) dribbles the ball defended by Boise State Broncos guard Roddie Anderson III (0) in the second half at UD Arena.

Colorado men's basketball is no longer just a First Four team.

The Buffs are officially in the NCAA Tournament after knocking off Boise State 60-53 Wednesday night in Dayton to earn the South Region's No. 10 seed.

Attention now turns to No. 7 Florida for the first-ever matchup between these two men's basketball programs.

Here's a scouting report of the Gators and a prediction for Friday's first-round matchup in Indianapolis:

Micah Handlogten's injury a big loss for Florida basketball

Florida center Micah Handlogten went up for a rebound during the opening minutes of Sunday's SEC championship and the Bridgestone Arena crowd quickly went silent.

The Gators' big man landed awkwardly on his left foot and had to have his leg put in an air cast before being lifted onto a stretcher. Handlogten underwent surgery and is expected to have a full recovery, but Florida will certainly miss him in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

During the regular season, Handlogten averaged 5.5 points and was fifth in the SEC with 7.1 rebounds per game. The 7-foot-1 sophomore entered the SEC title game ranked fourth nationally in offensive rebounding percentage.

Expect the Gators' leading rebounder, 6-foot-10 Tyrese Samuel (7.5 rebounds per game), and 6-foot-11 forward Alex Condon (6.3 rebounds per game) to play extended minutes in the absence of Handlogten.

Walter Clayton Jr. vs KJ Simpson

This matchup may very well be decided by two of the best guards in the NCAA Tournament.

Walter Clayton Jr. was the 2023 MAAC Player of the Year at Iona under former head coach Rick Pitino and immediately made an impact at Florida. The second-team All-SEC guard is the Gators' leading scorer (17.1 points per game) and scored 20-plus more points in 14 games this season (held to single digits just four times).

He's also a major reason why Florida played with the 18th-fastest tempo in the country, according to KenPom.

KJ Simpson scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds in Colorado's First Four win over Boise State.

The first-team All-Pac-12 guard leads the Buffs in points (19.6), assists (4.9) and steals (1.6). Simpson is the only major conference player averaging 19 points, five rebounds and four assists per game (one of five in all of Division I).

The battle between the 6-foot-2 guards will be must-see TV.

Colorado vs Florida basketball prediction: March Madness Round of 64

Florida lost three of its final six regular season games before making a run to the SEC title game. A 19-point beatdown at the hands of Auburn, and the gruesome injury to Handlogten, may have sapped any momentum the Gators had.

Meanwhile, Colorado has now won nine of its last 10 games and already has an 2024 NCAA Tournament win under its belt.

The Buffs were able to advance against a strong Boise State squad despite Simpson (6-for-18 shooting) not playing his best offensive game and J'Vonne Hadley and Cody Williams combining to shoot 0-for-7 from the field.

Simpson will rise to the challenge that Clayton Jr. presents and Hadley (or Williams) won't go scoreless again.

Colorado beats Florida 74-67.

