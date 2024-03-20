Colorado basketball vs Boise State live score, updates from First Four March Madness game

DAYTON, Ohio — March Madness is underway.

Colorado men's basketball plays its first NCAA Tournament since 2021 today. Boise State is back in the Big Dance for the third consecutive year, looking for its first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

The Coloradoan is live on scene in Dayton with coverage from the First Four.

Follow along for updates throughout the day and tonight's game as the NCAA Tournament gets underway.

Colorado's star trio: KJ Simpson, Tristan da Silva, Cody Williams

Colorado basketball has three players who are projected to be taken in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. ESPN released a list of the top 50 prospects in the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday and three Buffs are in the top 23.

Checking in at No. 23 is first-team All-Pac-12 guard KJ Simpson who leads Colorado in points (19.6), assists (4.9) and steals (1.6). He's also one of the best rebounding guards in America.

More: KJ Simpson on the art of rebounding: 'I give credit to my dad'

Senior forward Tristan da Silva is the No. 14-ranked prospect in March Madness and is playing his best basketball of the season as of late. The projected first-round NBA draft pick credits his uptick in play to a small lifestyle change.

More: How Colorado basketball's Tristan da Silva overcome 'putting pressure on myself'

Star freshman Cody Williams is the No. 6 prospect in the NCAA Tournament despite missing 13 games this season due to various injuries (wrist, face, ankle). He returned just in time for the Pac-12 Tournament where he came off the bench for the first time all season.

The former McDonald's All-American is a potential top-five NBA draft pick and could improve his stock on the national stage of March Madness.

Colorado, Boise State talk First Four matchup

Colorado coach Tad Boyle and Boise State's Leon Rice have been good friends for 30-plus years. They're both in their 14th season at their respective universities and spent the last two summers together coaching with USA Basketball.

None of that will matter for a couple of hours on Wednesday night.

"When that ball tips up, it's not about a relationship or friendship," Boyle said. "It's about trying to win a game."

More: Read more about what the coaches and players said about the matchup here

How to watch First Four NCAA Tournament games

The First Four and NCAA Tournament have become synonymous with fans trying to find truTV.

Here are channel listings for truTV in Colorado:

Dish: Ch. 242

Xfinity: Varies depending on location (Channels 40, 45, 71 are truTV in various Colorado locations)

DirecTV: Ch. 246

Fort Collins Connexion: Ch. 195

For streaming, truTV is also available on: YouTube TV, iOS App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.

What is the First Four NCAA Tournament schedule?

There are a pair of First Four games in Dayton on Wednesday. Here's the schedule:

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on X.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado vs Boise State live score, updates: 2024 NCAA Tournament