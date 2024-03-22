Colorado basketball pulls upset of Florida in March Madness, KJ Simpson hits game winner

INDIANAPOLIS — KJ Simpson called game.

The Colorado guard, who finished with a team-high 23 points, got a friendly bounce on a jumper in the waning seconds to lift the No.10-seeded Buffs over No. 7 Florida for a wild 102-100 win. It's the first NCAA Tournament game in 20-plus years where both teams scored 100-plus points.

Both coaches wanted a fast-paced, up-tempo game. That's exactly what they got.

After being tied at the half, Colorado used a second-half surge and a game-winning jumper from Simpson to pull off an upset of the Gators.

The winner came seconds after Florida had tied the game with a late push and a deep 3-pointer with under 10 seconds remaining.

It only served to set up Simpson's March Madness moment.

KJ SIMPSON WINS IT FOR COLORADO



THIS. IS. MARCH. pic.twitter.com/tyMMcMtbjk — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) March 22, 2024

Here are three takeaways from Friday's March Madness instant classic:

Colorado basketball puts on offensive clinic

Colorado shot 60% as a team from both the field and from 3-point range in the first half.

Florida couldn't cool the Buffs off in the second half.

Colorado somehow shot even better in the final 20 minutes, making 17 of its 26 second-half shot attempts. Every starter reached double-digit points and the Buffs reached 100 points for the first time since an early-season win over Milwaukee on Nov. 14.

The offense might've re-found its groove after a few low-scoring contests. That's a scary sight for opponents.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. proves his worth on NCAA Tournament stage

Chants of "Eddie!" from Colorado fans who made the trip to Indianapolis broke out multiple times on Friday, and for good reason.

The Buffs' big man was dialed in from the opening tip and made a handful of momentum-swinging plays to help Colorado advance.

Lampkin Jr. finished with 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting and six rebounds. The TCU transfer was brought to Colorado for moments like these and he shined in the Buffs' biggest game of the year up to this point.

Colorado is now 21-5 when Lampkin Jr. grabs at least six rebounds.

Colorado basketball is one of the hottest teams in March Madness

Colorado has now won 10 of its last 11 games and appears to be peaking at the right time.

After a low-scoring offensive struggled against Boise State in the First Four, the Buffs got back to their sharpshooting ways in a big way.

Colorado will look to pull off another March Madness upset when it matches up with No. 2 Marquette on Sunday. The Golden Eagles, who got back their star point guard Tyler Kolek back in time for the NCAA Tournament, took care of business against No. 15 Western Kentucky in the first round.

