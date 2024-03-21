Colorado basketball outlasts Boise State in March Madness, advances in NCAA Tournament

Mar 20, 2024; Dayton, OH, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Chibuzo Agbo (11) controls the ball pressured by Colorado Buffaloes guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) and guard KJ Simpson (2) in the first half at UD Arena.

DAYTON, Ohio — It wasn't pretty. In fact, it was pretty ugly.

Colorado and Boise State faced off in the First Four to earn the South Region's No. 10 seed and a date with No. 7 Florida.

It was the Buffs, behind Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson, who got the best of the Broncos, winning 58-53 in a back-and-forth, defensive battle.

"I knew it was going to be a battle against these guys," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said postgame. "You just knew from watching film and watching that team all year, they've got some tough-minded guys. They're a quality program."

Colorado advances in the NCAA Tournament to play No. 7 Florida in Indianapolis on Friday.

Here are three takeaways from the First Four game:

Boise State's Tyson Degenhart neutralized

Tyson Degenhart is Boise State's best player and leading scorer (17 points per game).

You couldn't tell on Wednesday night.

The Broncos' star was held scoreless in the first half after picking up two early fouls. He finished with just six points on 3-for-10 shooting, his lowest scoring game since Jan. 31, and da Silva's defense was a major reason why.

"He was the focus of the scouting report," da Silva said of Degenhart postgame. "I knew I'd have my hands full the whole game. Credit to him, he's a great player. He's taken Boise to three consecutive NCAA appearances.

"I kind of knew I had to step up my game defensively for this one specifically. And I tried my best to limit him, to kind of slow him down, take away his strengths, and just beat him with my length and quickness."

Tristan da Silva, KJ Simpson carry Colorado to win over Boise State

Tristan da Silva played like his season (and college basketball career) was on the line.

That's because it was.

The senior forward dropped 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting (3-for-6 from deep) and hit clutch buckets to keep Colorado attached.

After a rough first half where KJ Simpson scored just five points on 2-for-7 shooting, the Buffs' All-Pac-12 guard came alive.

Simpson scored 10 second-half points and finished with a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double in the win.

"The biggest thing is basketball is more than offense," Simpson said postgame. "Obviously it wasn't my best night shooting the ball and I had a lot of kind of bad shots tonight. So that was kind of frustrating. But understanding that my team needed me out there to do other things. That's why we needed rebounds. So I wanted to go out there and be a leader and go get rebounds and do whatever the team needed for me to do.

"I knew eventually something was going to fall for me. And down that stretch needed to make a big play, and I was ready to step up to it. It's all just about having short-term memory. You kind of build that with experience. And sometimes the ball's not going to go in the basket, but there's so much more to basketball than just offense."

Colorado center Eddie Lampkin Jr. also came up huge, notching 13 points and six rebounds, including a put-back with 32 seconds left to give the Buffs a two-possession lead.

"That offensive rebound was, to me, the play of the game because to go from a one-possession game to a two-possession game, just mentally is really, really positive for the team that does that," Boyle said. "I won't say it's demoralizing, but the other team, a little bit of panic sets in."

The Buffs are now 20-5 this season in games where Lampkin Jr. collects at least six boards.

Colorado wins first NCAA Tournament game since 2021

The Buffs certainly didn't play their best, but it was good enough for the program's first NCAA Tournament win in three years.

It's the third win for Colorado coach Tad Boyle in March Madness (3-5), and now the Buffs will have to win another game in less than 48 hours to advance to the Round of 32.

Colorado will play No. 7 Florida on Friday, March 22 at 2:30 p.m. MT/4:30 p.m. ET in Indianapolis.

