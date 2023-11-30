Colorado basketball doomed by slow start in front of CSU's sold-out crowd

Colorado basketball tries to get three "kills" per half.

That's what Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle calls getting three defensive stops in a row. In every game this season, even during last week's loss to Florida State, Colorado has gotten anywhere between four and seven "kills," Boyle said.

On Wednesday night in front of a raucous, sold-out Colorado State crowd, the Buffaloes earned none.

"This game is really simple," Boyle said after Colorado's 88-83 loss to the No. 20-ranked Rams. "It comes down to the fact that we could never string together stops against Colorado State.

"We never stopped Colorado State three times in a row, so that puts a lot of pressure on your offense when you can't string together stops."

Colorado's inability to get stops led to Colorado State (7-0) shooting 50% from both the field and from deep in the first half. The result was a 41-26 halftime deficit for the Buffaloes, a hole they could not dig themselves out of despite a career night from freshman Cody Williams who scored 21 second-half points after going scoreless in the first frame.

KJ Simpson led Colorado (5-2) with a game-high 30 points and knows the Buffaloes' slow start was too much to overcome in front of a packed Moby Arena crowd.

"We took a lot of early shots and we didn't really get the ball in the paint," Simpson — who surpassed former Colorado star Spencer Dinwiddie for 22nd on the program's all-time assists list in the loss — said after his first 30-point game of the season. "They were able to execute off of our long 3-point misses. It hurt us in the beginning and that's when the lead started to extend.

"We just have to do a better job of starting."

Colorado State fans stormed the court after the final buzzer for what was the Rams' first win over the Buffaloes since 2017. Colorado had won three straight games against CSU but still leads the all-time series 92-39.

Now losers of two of their last three games, Boyle took accountability for the fact that things need to change.

"We have to fix this, we have to change what we're doing and what we're not doing," Boyle said. "I have to do a better job of maybe playing the bench, playing some freshmen, I don't know.

"But we lost that game in the first half."

Tristan da Silva was the only other Buff in double figures with 11 points to go along with eight rebounds. Meanwhile, CSU had five players score at least 11 points, led by a 20-point, 11-assist double-double from Rams' guard Isaiah Stevens.

Former Buff Nique Clifford (2020-23) scored 15 points for the Rams to go along with six rebounds and CSU forward Joel Scott — the younger brother of former Buffs star Josh Scott (2012-16) — also dropped 15 points, blocked two shots and had a pair of steals.

Colorado basketball will look to get back on track at home on Sunday during a matchup with Pepperdine (4-5).

