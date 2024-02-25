Colorado basketball delivers in must-win spot vs. Utah; What it means for NCAA Tournament

Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) shoots over Utah guard Ben Carlson (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Cliff Grassmick)

BOULDER — The Colorado men's basketball team has had its top seven rotation players available for just 14 of a possible 27 games this season.

The injury bug bit the Buffs again on Saturday night vs. Utah, as key reserve Julian Hammond was sidelined with a knee issue suffered during Friday's practice. Then early in the first half, star freshman Cody Williams injured his right ankle (he later returned).

Thanks to a season-low four turnovers and 48 combined points from KJ Simpson (28) and J'Vonne Hadley (20), Colorado (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12) still took care of business to avoid a season sweep against the Utes (16-11, 7-9), winning 89-65.

"It was just a great performance by our guys," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said postgame. "I thought KJ was KJ tonight, doing what he's been doing all year for us. J'Vonne Hadley was phenomenal offensively and defensively."

Williams drew the defensive assignment of guarding Utah's Gabe Madsen, who scored a team-high 21 points in a win against the Buffs earlier this month, but it was Hadley who was tasked with the tough cover when Williams headed to the locker room with a swollen ankle.

After scoring 16 first-half points, Hadley held Madsen to just two the rest of the way, and recorded nine rebounds to go along with his 20 points.

Simpson, after dropping a game-high 28 points on Saturday night, is averaging 20.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in the month of February (six games). Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Tristan da Silva chipped in 12 points of his own.

For a team on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday's win over Utah was important for the Buffs' March Madness hopes. Here's why.

Colorado's remaining schedule is favorable

There's an argument to be made that Utah was the toughest game left on the Buffs' regular season slate.

Three of Colorado's final four opponents currently sit below .500 as of Saturday night: Cal (13-15), Stanford (12-15) and Oregon State (12-16). The Buffs will travel to Oregon for their final road game of the regular season on March 7, but the Ducks are dealing with injuries of their own and suffered a 69-64 loss to Cal on Saturday night.

Colorado will likely be favored in each of its remaining four games before the Pac-12 Tournament and if the Buffs are able to go 4-0 during that stretch (or even 3-1), it will be difficult to leave a 22-win (or 21-win) Buffs' squad out of the NCAA Tournament field.

"I think the schedule favors us down the stretch, but no game is going to be easy," Boyle said postgame. "It's all about trying to win on Wednesday (vs. Cal), that's all we have to worry about."

Buffs get bubble help

Entering Saturday night, Colorado was projected to be one of the next four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi. While the Buffs picked up a pivotal win, each of the other three "next four out" teams (Drake, Ole Miss, Oregon) lost on Saturday.

Additionally, each of the projected "first four out" teams (Butler, Texas A&M, Utah, Villanova) ahead of Colorado, according to Lunardi, suffered losses on Saturday night.

The Buffs couldn't have asked for a better night of results.

KJ Simpson is 'playing like an All-American'

Simpson was the best player on the court Saturday night, much like he's been for the majority of the season.

The 6-foot-2 junior is one of the best rebounding guards in America and fell just short of his fourth 30-point performance of the season during the win over Utah. Simpson has scored a combined 58 points on 59.4% shooting from the field (64.8% from 3-point range) over the last two games since totaling a season-low four points vs. UCLA last week.

His 16 games this season with 20-plus points are the most by a Buff since Alec Burks in 2010-11 (24).

Not only is he a prime candidate to be named the 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year, he's also making a strong case for All-American status. Colorado will be a difficult out in the tournament due to Simpson's shot creation and playmaking.

"The thing about KJ is that he's so tough minded," Boyle said. "He never has a bad day or bad game in terms of his motor and his energy, and because of that he's become a great leader.

"I can't say enough about KJ Simpson. He's playing like an All-American."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado basketball delivers in must-win spot vs. Utah