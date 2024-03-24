Colorado basketball battles Marquette in March Madness thriller, Buffs' rally falls short

Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) defends Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) during NCAA Tournament game, Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colorado basketball won the second half, but Tyler Kolek and Marquette are dancing onto the Sweet 16, winning 81-77.

The Buffs appeared to be on the verge of another legendary March Madness moment after outscoring the Golden Eagles 43-36 in the final 20 minutes. However, that's when Kolek made magic happen.

"That's about as good of a 10 seed as I've ever seen in my life," Marquette coach Shaka Smart said of Colorado postgame. "We started watching tape a couple days ago, and we said, 'who made these guys a 10 seed?' No disrespect to anyone."

No. 10 Colorado's men's NCAA Tournament run ends in the Round of 32 at the hands of No. 2 Marquette.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Colorado goes cold from deep

Colorado entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the top all-around shooting teams in college basketball.

The Buffs were seventh in the country in 3-point percentage (39%), but their shooting from deep cost them on Sunday. Colorado made three of its 13 attempts from 3-point range in the first half, putting them in an 11-point hole (45-34) at the break, and finished 10-for-30 from deep.

J'Vonne Hadley and Luke O'Brien, two CU starters who shot better than 39% from deep this season, combined to shoot 1-for-9 on 3's. Many of those attempts were wide open with Marquette often times choosing to double Simpson (team-high 20 points on 8-for-19 shooting) and Tristan da Silva (17 points on 7-for-14 shooting).

"I thought we had our chances at the end," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said postgame. "Had some good looks, didn't go in. It's disappointing. But I've got a lot of respect for Marquette. They're a hell of a team, hell of a program. But I love this team, I love these guys. I love those guys in that locker room. They've got nothing to hang their heads about. They competed their tails off, not just here in Indianapolis but in Dayton the other night, in the Pac-12 tournament, since basically the middle of February.

"Great year, 26 wins. Something to be proud of."

Kam Jones starts hot, Tyler Kolek shines in 'crunch time'

Marquette guard Kam Jones is on a March Madness heater.

After dropping 28 points on Western Kentucky in the first round on Friday, Jones scored 16 first-half points on 6-for-9 shooting (4-for-7 from deep) to give Marquette a cushion at the break. He cooled off in the second half (two points) due to picking up his fourth foul with less than eight minutes left.

"The whole game he was in foul trouble," Smart said of Jones. "I told him, man, you're too valuable to take a couple of those fouls you did. But he's just out there competing. We were able to get him back in the game."

With Jones on the bench for much of the second half, Kolek took control.

The NCAA's leader in assists dropped a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double, including 13 second-half points. Kolek played all 40 minutes and made the plays down the stretch to help Marquette advance to the Sweet 16.

"Yeah, even for this group we feel like it's been a long time coming," Kolek said. "That first year didn't go how we wanted. Second year certainly didn't go how we wanted, and then coming back this year we had a vengeance. I told the guys before the game, this moment has been in our nightmares and we're not running from it anymore.

"We know what's at stake. This isn't a time to be joking around. I'm a serious guy as it is. I like to have fun, but when it comes to crunch time, you've got to be serious. It's win or go home. That's all it is."

Colorado's historic basketball season ends

It had been nearly 70 years since Colorado basketball won back-to-back NCAA Tournament games until this week when the Buffs beat Boise State and then Florida.

The Buffs' 26 wins this season are the most in program history.

Colorado was able to do that despite dealing injuries to key rotation players all season long.

Star freshman Cody Williams, who played his best game in over a month with 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting, missed 13 games with various injuries. da Silva, Hadley and Julian Hammond III have all missed time.

Simpson and Eddie Lampkin Jr., who scored 13 points and grabbed seven boards, were the only Buffs to play in every game this season.

"Part of the pride that I have in this year's team, in winning 26 games, is overcoming the things that we had to overcome as a group," Boyle said. "Not just individually. The individuals who got injured and came back and had to rehab, but the guys that didn't, that were around for — and had to pick up the slack for some of these guys when they were out. That's what a team does. That's why I love this team."

