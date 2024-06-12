Colorado’s Bangot Dak changes uniform numbers, transfers and freshmen receive theirs

As announced on Monday, returning Colorado men’s basketball forward Bangot Dak has switched uniform numbers while the Buffs’ six newcomers have received their jersey digits.

Dak, a sophomore, officially swapped to jersey No. 8. The 6-foot-11 big man rocked No. 12 as a freshman last season.

Of the six new players who received their numbers, three were transfers. Colorado Mesa transfer Trevor Baskin will wear No. 6, Washington State transfer Andrej Jakimovski chose No. 23 and Grace College transfer Elijah Malone will rock No. 50. Baskin, who wore No. 22 with the Mavericks, is the only incoming transfer who changed numbers from last year.

As for the three incoming freshmen, Sebastian Rancik picked No. 7, Felix Kossaras will wear No. 15 and Andrew Crawford will have No. 42 on his back.

None of the six chosen numbers were worn by a Buff last year except for No. 23, which belonged to Tristan da Silva.

