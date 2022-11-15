Colorado was so bad that it’s impossible to truly evaluate Alex Grinch’s USC defense

Matt Zemek
·4 min read

If you wanted to get a good, detailed read on the USC Trojans and where they truly stand heading into the UCLA-Notre Dame double stack of games which will define the 2022 season, we’re sorry.

You’re out of luck.

We would like to come up with clear and definitive statements about the status and condition of the Trojans heading into the big game versus the Bruins this Saturday, but we just can’t offer forceful and absolute claims about Lincoln Riley’s team and Alex Grinch’s defense.

USC played a foggy, groggy first quarter and was sloppy for much of the night … and still put up 55 points (53 in the last three quarters) against Colorado.

That’s right: USC played at a C-plus level and still scored 55 against Colorado. Imagine if the Trojans actually played well.

We just can’t evaluate Alex Grinch’s defense based on this game.

We do have some tweets, however, to make sure you remember how this game went and how flawed USC’s defense is going into Pasadena this coming Saturday:

Having Eric Gentry able to play — and perform at a reasonably normal (good) level — would be absolutely massive for USC against UCLA.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

