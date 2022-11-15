Colorado was so bad that it’s impossible to truly evaluate Alex Grinch’s USC defense
If you wanted to get a good, detailed read on the USC Trojans and where they truly stand heading into the UCLA-Notre Dame double stack of games which will define the 2022 season, we’re sorry.
You’re out of luck.
We would like to come up with clear and definitive statements about the status and condition of the Trojans heading into the big game versus the Bruins this Saturday, but we just can’t offer forceful and absolute claims about Lincoln Riley’s team and Alex Grinch’s defense.
USC played a foggy, groggy first quarter and was sloppy for much of the night … and still put up 55 points (53 in the last three quarters) against Colorado.
That’s right: USC played at a C-plus level and still scored 55 against Colorado. Imagine if the Trojans actually played well.
We just can’t evaluate Alex Grinch’s defense based on this game.
We do have some tweets, however, to make sure you remember how this game went and how flawed USC’s defense is going into Pasadena this coming Saturday:
TULI
Tuli Tuipulotu’s presence is already being felt. He just tallied his 10th sack of the season to force a Colorado punt.
— Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 12, 2022
BIG TIME
Tuli Tuipulotu is only the third #USC player to have 10 sacks in a single season since 2010. Rasheem Green had 10 in 2017 and Morgan Breslin recorded 13 in 2012.
— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 12, 2022
THIS IS NOT CAL
JT Shrout called for intentional grounding in the end zone. #USC is on the board, 2-0 with 7:18 in the first. Trojans credited with a 12-yard sack.
— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 12, 2022
SLEEPY
More sloppy play from #USC. Offside on a punt, Colorado goes for it on 4th-and-1 and gets it to keep the drive alive.
— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 12, 2022
NON-USC FOLKS ENJOYED THEMSELVES EARLY
Colorado has just claimed the most impressive defensive performance in the pac-12 this year? @equitybruin @mf_reid
— Matt (@NoPitStops) November 12, 2022
YIKES
#USC just gave up the longest run of #Colorado's season.
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 12, 2022
WEIRD
Was there a force field preventing Lemonious-Craig’s toe from coming down in bounds? What a weird looking replay.
— Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) November 12, 2022
LUCKY
Wide-open tight end over the middle off play-action.#USC's defense continues to struggle. Luckily, J.T. Shrout is not a very good quarterback.
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 12, 2022
CRAZY
Solomon Byrd makes the third-down stop, which is even more impressive when you notice that #USC ONLY HAD 10 MEN ON THE FIELD. (No nickelback.) #Colorado kicks a field goal to take the lead, 3-2.
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 12, 2022
TULI, AGAIN
Tuli Tuipulotu strips Shrout. Stanley T. recovers the fumble at the Colorado 8. Another forced turnover for #USC.
— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 12, 2022
KOREY FOREMAN SIGHTING
Korey Foreman appearance alert, TFL on second down brings up third-and-10. Shrout fumbles on third down and Stanley Ta'ufo'ou recovers. USC has the ball at the Colorado 8
— Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 12, 2022
HOPEFULLY
That is Korey Foreman's FIRST big play of his college career. Maybe it ignites him. He sorely needed a play that gave him some confidence.
— RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) November 12, 2022
HIGHLIGHT
Positive sign for Korey Foreman. His first TFL of the season #USC pic.twitter.com/5Zfyq0TA0y
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 12, 2022
NUMBERS
Tuli Tuipulotu has been credited with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU through a quarter and a half tonight. One of those sacks led to a safety, and another led to a fumble that set up the offense for a short TD. #USC
— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) November 12, 2022
HE'S THE MAN
Sack/fumble forced from Tuli Tuipulotu. He's been terrific again after he was named the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week Monday. #USC pic.twitter.com/EpO6YQel1n
— Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 12, 2022
MOMENTUM
Korey Foreman is getting rewarded staying in this drive after his strong effort last drive.
He's got 2 tackles (1 TFL) and was also in for #USC's safety earlier.
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 12, 2022
POSTSCRIPT: INJURY UPDATE
Lincoln Riley on Eric Gentry and Mario Williams’ status, “They’re doing well. They’re practicing…We’re hopeful we’ll be able to rep both of them in the game.”
Riley added the caveat that it’s only Tuesday and there’s not an exact science to this.
— Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 15, 2022
BOTTOM LINE
Having Eric Gentry able to play — and perform at a reasonably normal (good) level — would be absolutely massive for USC against UCLA.