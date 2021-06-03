Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 06/02/2021
It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.
If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.
Mark Eaton is one of the few former players to have his number retired by the Jazz.
Haney showed championship moxie in surviving Linares’ late charge, which made the bout appear closer on the cards than it was in actuality.
The Jazz closed out their win against Memphis on a 14-2 run to win Game 3.
Stewart-Haas Racing announced Wednesday that Autodesk Fusion 360 has agreed to an extension of its partnership with the team, serving as primary sponsor for its No. 41 Ford and driver Cole Custer for six NASCAR Cup Series races this season. Autodesk’s 2021 livery debuts this weekend at Sonoma Raceway, not far from the software company’s […]
PARIS (Reuters) -Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.
"I guess that’s part of having fans in the game.”
The International Olympic Committee has named hospitality firm On Location as their exclusive global hospitality provider for all summer and winter Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2028, it said on Wednesday. The IOC traditionally worked with authorised ticket resellers (ATRs) in several territories or countries to provide hospitality and ticketing services to fans wanting to attend the Olympics. "On Location will deliver world-class hospitality experiences for fans and Olympic stakeholders alike, with packages including tickets, travel, accommodation and unique in-venue and host city hospitality," the IOC said.
The most unlikely playoff series is set to kick off on Wednesday night when the Canadiens take on the Jets, while the Knights will be looking to avenge their embarrassing loss. Let's make some picks!
The Montreal Canadiens faced elimination three times against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Carey Price made 30 saves and the Canadiens advanced to the second round by beating the Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 7 on Monday night. Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Canadiens, who stormed back from a 3-1 deficit for the third time in franchise history to win a series.
Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/29/2021
TJ Leaf (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/29/2021
A two-game slate caps off Memorial Day weekend in the NBA.
Dwight Howard nearly got away with the most ridiculous bucket of the playoffs Wednesday night, but luckily the refs waived it off.
Justin Thomas and John Rahm both have major respect for Phil Mickelson, but agree his PGA Championship win was surprising
Kyrie Irving leaned into villainy by stomping on the Celtics' logo following the Nets' Game 4 win in Boston.
Jason Kokrak had just one PGA win before last week.
SNY sources tell Ian Begley that a prominent member within the Celtics wanted Brad Stevens fired during the regular season.
While disappointed with the Blazers' Game 5 loss despite his heroic performance, Damian Lillard pointed out that "first to 4" is all that matters.