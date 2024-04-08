Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 04/07/2024
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
Both Purdue and UConn are anchored by dominant big men, so the backcourts could be the determining factor in Monday's title game.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders admonished his players after receiving a message from a university professor saying that they were being disrespectul and unengaged in his class.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
Staley and South Carolina received congratulatory messages from major figures in the sports world and beyond.
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
The UConn freshman showed why he's a projected NBA lottery pick with a career-high 21 points vs. Alabama. Can he and the Huskies finish off another championship run?
It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now. Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Strider's velocity was noticeably down against the Diamondbacks before he exited after four innings.
The Astros right-hander made sure everyone learned his name by throwing the first no-no of 2024.
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
This obviously isn't happening.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.