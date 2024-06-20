Colorado Avalanche release preseason schedule

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Avalanche have announced their upcoming 2024-25 preseason schedule.

The Avs will play a total of six exhibition games, three at home in Ball Arena and three on the road.

The six games will be between three opponents, all home-and-home matchups, against the Dallas Stars, Utah Hockey Club and Vegas Golden Knights.

Here’s the full schedule:

Avs preseason schedule

Colorado opens the preseason at home against Dallas on September 23.

