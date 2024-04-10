Colorado Avalanche playoff tickets on sale starting Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche are wrapping up the regular season over the next week, but the team is just getting started. As of Wednesday morning, Avs playoff tickets are available to the public.

The Avs are finishing with a wild season. Between Nathan MacKinnon scoring three goals in seven minutes and fans throwing their hats – and undergarments – on the ice to Cale Makar’s first career hat trick, the team already clinched a hard-fought spot in the playoffs.

The team is currently second in the Central Division, just behind the Dallas Stars, and wrapping up the last three games over the next week.

MacKinnon’s 7th career hat trick lifts Avalanche over the Wild

The Avs were moving closer to first place last week, but when it comes to playoffs, anything can happen. Just last week, the last-place Columbus Blue Jackers beat out the Avs in a 4-1 upset.

While the start of the playoffs is over a week away, the team is selling home tickets for all the playoff games, including the Stanley Cup championship game.

Avs playoff tickets are available for general sale at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

You can purchase any of the four home games in the first, second and third rounds of the playoffs. You can also grab tickets for the Stanley Cup.

The Avs aren’t the only ones with playoff tickets. The Denver Nuggets also clinched a spot in the NBA playoffs and the team also released tickets for all playoff games as well as the NBA finals.

Whether you’re looking at Ball Arena tickets for the Avs or the Nuggets, the tickets won’t be cheap.

The Nuggets release the playoff tickets, which range from a couple hundred to a couple thousand dollars. Meanwhile, a regular season game for the Avs can cost hundreds of dollars.

