Colorado Avalanche go up 3-1 in series, CMU baseball wins final home game
Colorado Avalanche take a 3-1 lead over Winnipeg Jets in game four 5-1, Valeri Nichushkin led the way for the Avs scoring his first career hat trick. CMU Baseball took the final home game of the season over New Mexico Highlands 11-0, CMU women’s lacrosse get ready for the RMAC Tournament as they take the final home of game of the season over Westminster.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.