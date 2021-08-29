Colorado Athletic Director Rick George joins the Pac-12 Network Buffs women's soccer broadcast
Pac-12 Networks’ Justin Adams is joined by University of Colorado Athletic Director Rick George during halftime of the Buffs women’s soccer’s opening day match vs. Florida State on Sunday, August 29th in Boulder. George discusses a number of topics, including reigning Pac-12 Football Coach of the Year Karl Dorrell and Colorado football's upcoming season, to the Pac-12's historic alliance with the Big Ten and ACC, to the sold-out crowd on hand to witness the Buffs’ soccer opener.