Colorado athletic director abruptly leaves Pac-12 media day after George Kliavkoff presser

A few big stories dominated Pac-12 media day. The biggest story, whether anyone likes it or not, was Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff doing a relatively poor job of handling the topic national writers and commentators were primarily interested in: the Pac-12’s media rights negotiations. Kliavkoff’s remarks suggested that the Pac-12 had arrived at a deal or was extremely close to nailing down a deal. When pressed to clarify his remarks, Kliavkoff said no one should read too much into them.

Kliavkoff perpetuated the story and added to the lingering sense of uncertainty in the conference, instead of finding a middle-ground way to say that progress had been made in negotations, but not enough to have a fully-finalized deal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone in the room in Las Vegas could see that Kliavkoff bungled this very important moment, the comissioner’s most public and prominent moment after several months of radio silence on the matter while he engaged in negotiations and held lots of meetings with the Pac-12 CEO Group.

One person who didn’t stick around for the rest of Pac-12 media day after the Kliavkoff press conference early in the morning: Colorado Athletic Director Rick George.

In this show at The Voice of College Football with host Mark Rogers, Tony Siracusa of Last Word on College Football reported that George went straight to the airport to catch a flight out of Vegas after Kliavkoff’s unpolished moment in front of the cameras and the press. It was the clearest and most visible sign that Kliavkoff did not perform well in this very public setting.

That was one big story. Get a look at other big stories from around the Pac-12 on media day, including hilarious and shocking quotes from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham:

CAM RISING

THREE-PEAT PURSUIT

NIGHT CLUB VIBES

#Utah HC Kyle Whittingham: "The acoustics in here are horrible. What is this a night club?" I'd pay to see Whittingham on the dance floor in a Vegas night club. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) July 21, 2023

MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL

Oregon AD Rob Mullens: "It feels like there's been substantive progress (on the media deal) in recent weeks." Says "the market shifted." "When you get some additional players at the table, it can kind of speed things along." — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 21, 2023

WEEK 1 INJURY UPDATE

#Utah HC Kyle Whittingham says that TE Brant Kuithe will be ready to go to start the season, but QB Cameron Rising is going to come right down to the wire whether he will be available for the season opener. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) July 21, 2023

THE DAY'S BIG STORY

#Pac12 commissioner George Kliavkoff says the conference is not announcing a media rights deal today because he wants the focus to be on football at today's event. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) July 21, 2023

NEW SYSTEM AT STANFORD

Stanford coach Troy Taylor says his offense will be up-tempo and fast. Mentions that his system is adjustable to his personnel’s strengths and weaknesses. Also says it will be the same offense he ran at Sacramento State. — Dane Miller (@DaneMiller_SWS) July 21, 2023

DESPERATION

Michael Penix Jr. says he plays every play like it could be his last. Mentions the mind state that he has is due to his previous injuries. — Dane Miller (@DaneMiller_SWS) July 21, 2023

SUPER HUSKIES

Washington’s Kalen DeBoer says his receiving corps are faster and stronger coming into this year. Credits Michael Penix Jr.’s humility as a key to the team. Says that the team has not yet accomplished their goals and they have to grow and get better. — Dane Miller (@DaneMiller_SWS) July 21, 2023

WHOA

Kyle Whittingham says offense is more important for winning games than defense. Says the analytics bear that out. — Dane Miller (@DaneMiller_SWS) July 21, 2023

WHO IS THIS GUY?

Upset of the century: Kyle Whittingham citing analytics(!) to say offense is more important to winning than defense(!!) — David Woods (@daviddavidwoods) July 21, 2023

FISCH STORY

Arizona’s Jedd Fisch says high school recruiting is the most important thing and that the transfer portal is used to supplement. Attributes his experience in the NFL and free agency in shaping his strategy. — Dane Miller (@DaneMiller_SWS) July 21, 2023

WE AGREE

Jedd Fisch says he wants to change the automatic ejection rule for targeting. Also says he wants the hash marks on the field to match the NFL. — Dane Miller (@DaneMiller_SWS) July 21, 2023

OREGON VS USC WILL BE FASCINATING

Oregon’s Dan Lanning says the Ducks have better depth along the defensive line this year. Points to recruiting as the reason why. — Dane Miller (@DaneMiller_SWS) July 21, 2023

HE NEEDS O-LINE HELP

Washington State’s Cam Ward says footwork is the most important thing for him to improve this season. pic.twitter.com/VxoTw1AYXD — Dane Miller (@DaneMiller_SWS) July 21, 2023

WE WILL SEE

Jayden de Laura says the Arizona offense has barely scratched the surface. Says the sky is the limit. — Dane Miller (@DaneMiller_SWS) July 21, 2023

UTAH HAS MOTIVATION

Cole Bishop mentioned the word “disrespect” when it came to Cam Rising not being on the Preseason All-Conference Team. pic.twitter.com/hrVaK0nYoq — Dane Miller (@DaneMiller_SWS) July 21, 2023

NO ONE IS MOVING

Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan shoots down a question about Utah and the Big 12. He says Utah is a proud member of the Pac-12. — Dane Miller (@DaneMiller_SWS) July 21, 2023

BO NIX

DEVILS DISH

DevilsDigest TV: Jordan Clark and Jalin Conyers address the media https://t.co/vwoWJZkKr2 — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) July 21, 2023

BUFFALO NOTES

Catch up on everything Colorado-related that you may have missed from Pac-12 media day https://t.co/R4pQi25Ckq — ColoradoBuffaloesWire (@BuffaloesWire) July 22, 2023

OVERVIEW

The Pac-12 tried to make media day about football. It was a big lift. Read: https://t.co/GeAeW2t5jp — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 21, 2023

JUSTIN WILCOX OF CAL SPEAKS

It's said all too often, but it's true: Quarterback play will make or break a seasonhttps://t.co/jqaGUAvsRG — Cal Sports Report (@jakecurtis53) July 21, 2023

POIGNANT CHIP KELLY MOMENT

“Good people leave a mark on everybody's heart.” 🕊️@UCLAFootball head coach Chip Kelly reflects on the impact Bill McGovern had on him and everybody around him.#Pac12FB | @76 pic.twitter.com/OmGQ63nf81 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) July 21, 2023

JONATHAN SMITH OF OREGON STATE

LINCOLN RILEY ON KLIFF KINGSBURY

USC coach Lincoln Riley talks about the addition of former Cardinal coach Kliff Kingsbury to his staff.@AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/U6WDycgZsK — Michelle Gardner (@MGardnerSports) July 21, 2023

CALEB KNEW

Asked USC quarterback Caleb Williams about adding Arizona receiver Dorian Singer & his performance against the Trojans in Tucson last season: "He made a bunch of great catches, and I looked over at one of our coaches and said 'After this season, are we gonna go get him?'" 👀 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) July 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire