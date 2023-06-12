Colorado assistant makes ranking of top Pac-12 recruiters

The Pac-12 Conference has been extremely busy this offseason on the football side of things. New head coaches have come in, most notably with Deion Sanders at Colorado and Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State, and lots of other moves are being made through the transfer portal.

The Pac-12’s quarterbacks might be the best group in all of college football, and this is the final year with USC and UCLA before they go off to the Big Ten. With rumors swirling about what the future of the conference will be like, recruiting is going to be very important, especially once the LA schools depart.

Erik Skopil of 247Sports gave a detailed look at his top 10 recruiters in the Pac-12:

OREGON SAFETIES COACH CHRIS HAMPTON

The Oregon Ducks always find a way to be competitive, and Chris Hampton works wonders on the recruiting trail.

USC WR COACH DENNIS SIMMONS

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley (left) and quarterback Caleb Williams (center) and outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons pose after a game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Simmons followed Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma and is one of his go-to guys on the recruiting front.

OREGON CB COACH DEMETRICE MARTIN

The Ducks know how to recruit, and CB coach Demetrice Martin, who was previously with the Buffs, landed four-star Ify Obidegwu.

ARIZONA STATE CB COACH BRYAN CARRINGTON

With Kenny Dillingham going from Oregon to Arizona State, Bryan Carrington has a huge role in landing some recruits to come to the desert. He was at Texas before.

OREGON DC/LB coach TOSH LUPOI

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi watches practice Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Eugene, Ore.

There’s a reason Oregon is always at the top of the Pac-12: The Ducks know how to recruit. Lupoi has landed a pair of four-star players this offseason.

OREGON TE COACH DREW MEHRINGER

Wash, rinse and repeat — another Oregon assistant. Mehringer has landed both a four-star and a three-star tight end this offseason.

ARIZONA STATE WR COACH RA'SHAAD SAMPLES

Ra’Shaad Samples was the Los Angeles Rams’ RB coach in 2022 and is now a key piece to Dillingham’s new-look staff with the Sun Devils.

COLORADO DE COACH NICK WILLIAMS

As he earned a reputation as a top recruiter at Georgia and Texas A&M over the past few years, Nick Williams held on to a dream of one day working for Deion Sanders Now, the new Colorado defensive ends coach is doing just thathttps://t.co/z5hfhn9a0q — CUSportsReport (@CUSportsNation) March 6, 2023

Forner Texas A&M analyst Nick Williams has already landed Omar White, Eric Brantley and most recently Brandon Davis-Swain during his short time with the Buffs.

OREGON OL COACH A'LIQUE TERRY

Oregon is just crushing this list, and Terry is responsible for landing Fox Crader and Trent Ferguson.

OREGON WR COACH JUNIOR ADAMS

Junior Adams leads the list after being the primary recruiter for three four-star prospects who’ve committed to Oregon: Jordan Anderson, Tyseer Denmark and Dillon Gresham.

