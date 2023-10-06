Colorado at Arizona State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Unfortunately, Colorado football’s string of nationally televised games to begin the Deion Sanders era will end on Saturday as the Buffaloes’ Week 6 matchup at Arizona State is set to be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

This will be one of the final (if not the final) times that Colorado plays on the Pac-12 Network, though, with the Buffs and Sun Devils joining the Big 12 in 2024.

Entering Saturday, Colorado sits at 3-2 (0-2 Pac-12) while first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham’s Sun Devils are 1-4 and also in search of their first conference win.

If you don’t get the Pac-12 Network, below is information on how you can stream Colorado-Arizona State:

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 4:30 p.m. MT

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Colorado injury report

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

S Shilo Sanders — Questionable

CB/WR Travis Hunter — Out

RT Savion Washington — Out

TE Louis Passarello — Out

Star Myles Slusher — Questionable

CB Carter Stoutmire — Questionable

CB Kyndrich Breedlove — Questionable

Arizona State injury report

Syndication: Arizona Republic

QB Jaden Rashada — Out

LB Travion Brown — Out

NB Jordan Clark — Questionable

OL Isaia Glass — Questionable

RB George Hart III — Questionable

RB DeCarlos Brooks — Questionable

P Josh Carlson — Out

QB Drew Pyne — Questionable

OG Ben Coleman — Out

DL Kyran Bourda — Out

WR Jordyn Tyson — Doubtful

OL Emmit Bohle — Out

Colorado players to watch

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Running back Anthony Hankerson led the Buffs with 74 rushing yards last week

True freshman wide receiver Omarion Miller is coming in hot after putting up 196 receiving yards against USC

Safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig leads the Pac-12 with three interceptions

Arizona State players to watch

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Running back Cameron Skattebo scored at least one touchdown in four of ASU’s first five games this season

Defensive back Chris Edmonds owns a team-high 40 tackles on the year

Defensive lineman Prince Dorbah leads ASU with 3.5 sacks

MORE

READ: What Colorado players, Coach Prime are saying heading into Saturday’s battle with ASU

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire