Colorado at Arizona State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
Unfortunately, Colorado football’s string of nationally televised games to begin the Deion Sanders era will end on Saturday as the Buffaloes’ Week 6 matchup at Arizona State is set to be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.
This will be one of the final (if not the final) times that Colorado plays on the Pac-12 Network, though, with the Buffs and Sun Devils joining the Big 12 in 2024.
Entering Saturday, Colorado sits at 3-2 (0-2 Pac-12) while first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham’s Sun Devils are 1-4 and also in search of their first conference win.
If you don’t get the Pac-12 Network, below is information on how you can stream Colorado-Arizona State:
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Time: 4:30 p.m. MT
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Colorado injury report
S Shilo Sanders — Questionable
CB/WR Travis Hunter — Out
RT Savion Washington — Out
TE Louis Passarello — Out
Star Myles Slusher — Questionable
CB Carter Stoutmire — Questionable
CB Kyndrich Breedlove — Questionable
Arizona State injury report
QB Jaden Rashada — Out
LB Travion Brown — Out
NB Jordan Clark — Questionable
OL Isaia Glass — Questionable
RB George Hart III — Questionable
RB DeCarlos Brooks — Questionable
P Josh Carlson — Out
QB Drew Pyne — Questionable
OG Ben Coleman — Out
DL Kyran Bourda — Out
WR Jordyn Tyson — Doubtful
OL Emmit Bohle — Out
Colorado players to watch
Running back Anthony Hankerson led the Buffs with 74 rushing yards last week
True freshman wide receiver Omarion Miller is coming in hot after putting up 196 receiving yards against USC
Safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig leads the Pac-12 with three interceptions
Arizona State players to watch
Running back Cameron Skattebo scored at least one touchdown in four of ASU’s first five games this season
Defensive back Chris Edmonds owns a team-high 40 tackles on the year
Defensive lineman Prince Dorbah leads ASU with 3.5 sacks
