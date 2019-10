The Pac-12 is ready to host the 2019 version of its annual China Game on Friday, November 8th at 7:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. MT when Arizona State and Colorado square off live on Pac-12 Networks. This will mark the fifth anniversary of the international effort, and the first time that two Pac-12 teams will play against one another in the game.

