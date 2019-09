Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth layout the storylines to follow when Colorado visits No. 24 Arizona State on Saturday night. Can the Sun Devils fend of the Buffs and Laviska Shenault Jr. in their Pac-12 opener? Or will CU make it wins in three of the last four meetings? See the action live at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

