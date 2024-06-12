Colorado analyst shares intriguing NFL player comp for Shedeur Sanders

While Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is unique in many regards, he has been compared to various NFL players throughout his three-year college football career.

During Wednesday’s episode of the DNVR Buffs podcast, analyst Jake Schwanitz dropped another intriguing NFL quarterback comp for Sanders: Joe Burrow. Schwanitz argued that Sanders and Burrow excel in many of the same areas, including arm accuracy, toughness and confidence.

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and a national championship with the LSU Tigers, has already thrown for over 14,000 yards and nearly 100 touchdowns in four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Check out the full clip of Schwanitz comparing Sanders to Burrow:

My NFL comp for Shedeur Sanders is Joe Burrow. Accuracy ✅

Toughness ✅

Underrated mobility ✅

Clutch factor ✅

Confidence and swagger ✅ pic.twitter.com/bW8qIMr6Xg — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) June 12, 2024

Earlier this month, Complex Sports asked Sanders if he aligns more with Tom Brady or Michael Vick. Sanders admitted he sees himself as a combination of the two retired NFL greats.

“I’m a mixture,” Sanders told Complex in an interview. “I’m able to stay in the pocket and want to deliver the ball each and every play like Brady but be able to extend plays and if it’s not there, take it like Vick.”

