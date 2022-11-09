Colorado analyst gives his favorite in Buffaloes’ head coaching search

The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing to face USC this Friday night, but they are also trying to hire a new head football coach. The Buffaloes are also wondering about their position in the Pac-12, with lots of realignment rumors swirling around San Diego State, Gonzaga, and the Pac-12’s attempt to secure a new media rights package.

With Colorado facing USC this week, we wanted to talk to Buffaloes Wire editor Jack Carlough about a wide range of topics.

In a separate article, you’ll find Jack’s thoughts about the Colorado-USC football game and how the two teams match up.

Here are Jack’s answers to our questions about the CU head coaching search and other off-field topics:

WHICH CU TO USC TRANSFER HAS HURT THE BUFFS THE MOST?

Mekhi Blackmon

WHICH CU TO USC TRANSFER HAS NOT BEEN AS GOOD AS YOU EXPECTED?

None have failed to meet expectations

WAS KARL DORRELL FIRED TOO EARLY, TOO LATE, OR AT THE RIGHT TIME?

Right time

SHOULD RICK GEORGE BE MAKING THIS HIRE OF A NEW COACH?

With better help around him.

WILL COLORADO STAY IN THE PAC-12?

Yes

DOES GONZAGA INFLUENCE YOUR THOUGHTS ON CU'S PAC-12 MEMBERSHIP VS. GOING TO THE BIG 12?

No

WILL THE PAC-12 SIGN A DEAL WITH AMAZON AND A SEPARATE DEAL WITH APPLE, OR JUST AMAZON?

Just Amazon

WILL THE PAC-12 MATCH BIG 12 MEDIA RIGHTS REVENUE ON A PER-SCHOOL BASIS?

No

WILL PAC-12 NETWORK CARRY ANY PAC-12 FOOTBALL GAMES ONCE USC, UCLA LEAVE?

Yes

CURRENT FAVORITE FOR THE CU FOOTBALL COACHING JOB?

Bronco Mendenhall

THE GUY YOU WOULD LOVE TO SEE AS CU'S NEW HEAD COACH

Deion Sanders

WHAT WILL YOU DO THIS SATURDAY WITH COLORADO NOT PLAYING?

See my family

YOUR FAVORITE COLORADO BUFFALO FOOTBALL PLAYER OF ALL TIME

Phillip Lindsay

CU BEATS GEORGIA TECH BY HOW MANY POINTS IN HYPOTHETICAL 1990 NATIONAL TITLE GAME?

20

FUN FACT MANY PEOPLE DON'T KNOW ABOUT COLORADO FOOTBALL

For non-followers of CU football: One of the program’s greatest all-time players, Byron “Whizzer” White, later became a United States Supreme Court justice

ON A SCALE OF 1 TO 10, HOW UNLIKELY WAS THE UPSET WIN OVER CAL?

3

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO SEE FROM THIS TEAM IN THE REMAINDER OF THE SEASON?

Continue fighting

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire