Colorado analyst expects ‘highly efficient’ season from Shedeur Sanders

In front of a packed Folsom Field, Shedeur Sanders introduced himself to Buffaloes fans with a dazzling performance in Colorado’s spring game. Opinions have still varied widely, however, on how well Sanders can perform in his first year as a Power Five quarterback.

Sanders dominated the FCS in his two years at Jackson State but will be coming to a different level of football next season. The Buffs will face their normal gauntlet of opponents next season in the Pac-12, which could be one of the stronger Power Five conferences. Can Sanders elevate his game to his new surroundings? Or will 2023 be a year of growth and learning for No. 2?

I asked Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs to tell us what he expects from the Buffaloes’ new starting QB:

I expect Shedeur to be highly efficient and productive while leading this team at a high level. Shedeur is a worker and has been able to pick the brains of some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, he’s going to be ready for this season.

