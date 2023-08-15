Colorado among top 12 schools for four-star 2025 TE Bear Tenney

Class of 2025 tight end Bear Tenney dropped his top 12 schools on Tuesday and Colorado made the cut along with 11 other Power Five programs.

The four-star (Rivals) prospect from Lucas, Texas is also considering Auburn, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and USC. Tenney added in his reveal that he’ll be committing “soon.”

Per Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede, Tenney visited the Buffs in the spring of 2022 and was re-offered in December by tight ends coach Tim Brewster.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Tenney as the No. 3 TE in his class and the No. 129 overall prospect.

Tight end remains one of the more concerning positions for Colorado entering the 2023 season. Short-lived Buff Seydou Traore was previously expected to be the Buffs’ starter, but he re-entered the portal in April, leaving CU with a largely inexperienced group of tight ends.

For more on Colorado’s current tight ends, check out our preseason position preview.

