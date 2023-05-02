Colorado among several Power Five schools eyeing BYU transfer WR Kody Epps

BYU transfer wide receiver Kody Epps has reportedly received an offer from Colorado, along with Auburn, Miami and Ole Miss, per Pete Nakos of On3.

Epps scored six touchdowns on 39 catches for BYU this past season, and he would join an incredibly-loaded offense in Boulder with Shedeur Sanders throwing passes and Sean Lewis, the former Kent State head coach, calling plays.

Epps has also gained interest from Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia Tech, so CU head coach Deion Sanders has his hands full if he wants to beat out those schools for another high-profile player in the transfer portal.

Epps was a three-star WR coming out of high school and entered the portal on Sunday.

The Buffs also added another Florida State defensive player via the portal on Monday, and Sanders and his staff have wasted no time turning this program around after a 1-11 season. Being able to land Kody Epps would be another massive step in the right direction.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire