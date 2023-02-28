Colorado among four Pac-12 programs standing out for 2024 athlete Stacy Bey

It’s looking quite likely that 2024 three-star athlete Stacy Bey will be committing somewhere in the Pac-12.

The two-way California recruit could go elsewhere but as of late February, his top four schools are Washington, Washington State, Arizona and Colorado. He also has a visit lined up at Georgia on March 10, per 247Sports.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that “we think he’s a weak side or inside ‘backer or even a running back and is getting looks on both sides of the ball.” Although his future position remains unclear, Bey stands firmly as the No. 63 athlete in his class on the 247Sports Composite.

Bey told Biggins that he plans on committing this summer before his senior season at Rancho Cucamonga High School.

“I was at Colorado last month for Junior Day and loved it there,” Bey told 247Sports. “The energy was crazy and everyone is so focused on winning and getting the program turned around. I visited CU before when the old staff was there and it’s a lot different now with Deion in charge. Boulder is a beautiful city and I really like it there a lot. Andre Hart and Mondo (Armond Hawkins) are the coaches I’ve been talking with. They’re going to come out and see me in the spring and then I plan to visit again in April.”

