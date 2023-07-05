Colorado among five teams primed to rise in 2023, per 247Sports
Thanks to the transfer portal, conference realignment and several major head coaching changes, including Deion Sanders’ move to Colorado, the college football landscape looks much different now than it did upon the conclusion of last season.
With that, Chris Hummer of 247Sports recently named five teams that he expects to rise this season and five that appear likely to digress. His five fallers include Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Oregon State, Mississippi State and the shining star of last season, TCU, which opens its new campaign against the Buffs on Sept. 2.
Below is a quick breakdown of the five teams that Hummer expects to rise in 2023:
Miami
After missing a bowl game last season, Miami brought in new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and spent much of this offseason retooling its O-line.
Oklahoma
Hummer believes that Oklahoma will rebound defensively and compete in a “wide open” Big 12.
Nebraska
Similar to Miami, Nebraska appears to finally have “stability” on the O-line with transfer center Ben Scott, left tackle Teddy Prochazka and Nouredin Nouili leading the charge.
New head coach Matt Rhule’s Huskers face the Buffs in Week 2 at Folsom Field.
Texas A&M
According to Hummer, Texas A&M returns more production than any team in the SEC. That alone should have the Aggies primed to rebound in 2023.
Colorado
While you can’t exactly digress much from last season’s 1-11 record, the Buffs are an obvious pick for this list, I believe. Hummer expressed confidence in Shedeur Sanders, Colorado’s skill rooms and new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, but shared concern regarding the Buffs’ talent along the lines of scrimmage.
Here’s some of what Hummer wrote:
But the good news for this exercise is Colorado’s 2022 season was so bad that jumping from 1-11 to 3-9 doesn’t feel impossible. But even that is challenging to project given Colorado is scheduled for 11 Power Five games.
