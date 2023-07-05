Colorado among five teams primed to rise in 2023, per 247Sports

Thanks to the transfer portal, conference realignment and several major head coaching changes, including Deion Sanders’ move to Colorado, the college football landscape looks much different now than it did upon the conclusion of last season.

With that, Chris Hummer of 247Sports recently named five teams that he expects to rise this season and five that appear likely to digress. His five fallers include Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Oregon State, Mississippi State and the shining star of last season, TCU, which opens its new campaign against the Buffs on Sept. 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Below is a quick breakdown of the five teams that Hummer expects to rise in 2023:

Miami

Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens (24) celebrates with wide receiver Romello Brinson (0) against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After missing a bowl game last season, Miami brought in new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and spent much of this offseason retooling its O-line.

Oklahoma Red Team’s Daylan Smothers (7) runs the ball during a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Hummer believes that Oklahoma will rebound defensively and compete in a “wide open” Big 12.

Nebraska

Oct 1, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) and defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) celebrate after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to Miami, Nebraska appears to finally have “stability” on the O-line with transfer center Ben Scott, left tackle Teddy Prochazka and Nouredin Nouili leading the charge.

New head coach Matt Rhule’s Huskers face the Buffs in Week 2 at Folsom Field.

Texas A&M

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) drops back to throw with Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Myles Slusher (2) containing during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

According to Hummer, Texas A&M returns more production than any team in the SEC. That alone should have the Aggies primed to rebound in 2023.

Advertisement

Colorado

BOULDER, COLORADO – APRIL 22: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes during their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

While you can’t exactly digress much from last season’s 1-11 record, the Buffs are an obvious pick for this list, I believe. Hummer expressed confidence in Shedeur Sanders, Colorado’s skill rooms and new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, but shared concern regarding the Buffs’ talent along the lines of scrimmage.

Here’s some of what Hummer wrote:

But the good news for this exercise is Colorado’s 2022 season was so bad that jumping from 1-11 to 3-9 doesn’t feel impossible. But even that is challenging to project given Colorado is scheduled for 11 Power Five games.

Further reading

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=26]

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire