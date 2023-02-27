Colorado has already sold over 30,000 tickets to spring football game

It’s safe to say that Rick George’s decision to hire Deion Sanders as Colorado’s new head coach has already paid off in many ways. The Buffs are now a national talking point despite going 1-11 last year. The transfer portal was active as ever, and high-ranked recruits are lining up to come to Boulder.

The spring game is approaching in a couple of months, and tickets went on sale for this event recently. It turns out fans are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the team. In fact, the Buffs have already sold more tickets this year than they gave away (for free) in the last seven years combined, as reported by Brian Howell of BuffZone.

For the first time, Colorado is selling tickets to its spring game, which is 2 months from tomorrow. So far, the #cubuffs have sold 30,013 tickets.

For perspective, CU counted a total of 30,450 fans who showed up (for free) to the last 7 spring games combined. Last year: 1,950. — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) February 21, 2023

There weren’t even 2,000 fans at the game last year, but this year could very well be a sell-out at Folsom Field. The game is taking place on April 22, and it will be the first time to look at some of the Buffs’ new weapons, including QB Shedeur Sanders.

Somewhere in Boulder, George is smiling bright in what has been a magnificent transformation of the Colorado football program.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire