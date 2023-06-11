Colorado adds second four-star DL commit to 2024 class

Who says Deion Sanders can’t recruit linemen?

With the help of defensive ends coach Nick Williams, Colorado’s 2024 class gained its third DL commit on Saturday in the form of Brandon Davis-Swain.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Michigan prospect was in the midst of his third recruiting visit to Boulder when he announced his pledge, joining fellow four-star Omar White and three-star Eric Brantley as 2024 DL committed to the Buffs.

Back in April, Davis-Swain, the No. 5 ranked prospect in Michigan and the No. 24 DL (247Sports Composite), announced a top-five of Colorado, Purdue, Auburn, USC and Michigan.

Davis-Swain earned all-state honors as a junior at West Bloomfield High School after tallying 12 sacks and 33 quarterback hurries, per BuffStampede.

Colorado’s 2024 class now includes six total commits and is ranked No. 38 overall.

