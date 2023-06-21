Colorado adds QB depth with commitment from JUCO transfer Gavin Kuld

You can throw another quarterback into the competition for Colorado’s backup role.

On Wednesday, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College transfer Gavin Kuld announced his commitment to the Buffs, joining freshmen Ryan Staub, Kasen Weisman and walk-on Colton Allen in the race to compliment expected starter Shedeur Sanders.

A North Carolina native and former class of 2021 prospect, Kuld played one season for Monterey Peninsula College out of high school before spending last year at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. He appeared in eight games for the Golden Norsemen with 72 passing yards and four interceptions.

The Buffs and head coach Deion Sanders haven’t been afraid to recruit the JUCO ranks, especially on the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire