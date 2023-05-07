Colorado adds to its defensive line with Florida State transfer Bishop Thomas

Another day, another couple of transfer additions.

Soon after Southern Utah transfer safety Rodrick Ward gave his pledge to Colorado, former Florida State defensive lineman Bishop Thomas joined him on Sunday morning by announcing his own commitment to the Buffs via Instagram.

The former three-star recruit becomes the sixth transfer DL — not including EDGE rushers — to come to Colorado after six left the program this offseason.

Thomas played a reserve role for Florida State in his 2022 freshman season, appearing in two games with one tackle. He was a highly sought-after recruit in his class, however, choosing the Seminoles over several other Power Five schools that had offered him, including Texas, Penn State and Tennessee.

It may take some time for Thomas to cement himself with the Buffs, but the 6-foot-2, 305-pound lineman will be a name to watch over the next few years.

Former FSU DL Bishop Thomas has committed to Colorado via his Instagram. Thomas is a former three-star 2022 recruit who only played in two games last year before entering the portal. He’s listed at 6-2, 290. #SkoBuffs🦬 — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) May 7, 2023

