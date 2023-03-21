Colorado adds 3-star quarterback recruit to class of 2024

Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur will presumably be starting at quarterback for Colorado this coming season. The rest of their depth chart at QB is a work in progress, though. They took another significant step forward today, adding a new quarterback recruit to their class of 2024.

This morning, Cathedral (Ind.) three-star QB Danny O’Neil announced he is committed to Colorado. Here’s the message he shared on Twitter.

“First off I would like to thank my parents for their endless love and support. You guys have given me every opportunity I could have asked for without ever questioning a thing. I want to thank my Cathedral coaches and the Morelli family for supporting me and pushing me to become the player that I am today. Thank you to all of the coaches who gave me the opportunity to continue my career for their school. And lastly I want to thank God for blessing me and allowing me to play the game I love. With that being said l will be continuing my athletic and academic career and the University of Colorado…”

via @danny_oneil18

The scouting report on O’Neil credits his accuracy, decision-making and navigating the pocket.

Over the last two seasons as a starter, O’Neil has thrown for a total of 5,610 yards and 65 touchdown passes to go with just nine interceptions. He’s not Michael Vick, but he can also produce on the ground, totaling 19 touchdowns and 598 yards as a rusher during that time.

According to the composite rankings, O’Neil (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) is 33rd among quarterbacks in his class and No. 6 overall in the state of Indiana.

Colorado won out over 18 other college programs, with top contenders including Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville and Purdue.

