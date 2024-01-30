Colorado’s 2024 schedule features late-season game at Arrowhead Stadium

Colorado’s 2024 football schedule was released on Tuesday morning, bringing great excitement for what should be a new and improved Buffs squad this upcoming fall.

With CU rejoining the Big 12 Conference and a slew of longtime rivals, there’s a whirlwind of anticipation for next season. To add to the fun, Colorado will head to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, on Nov. 23 to play the Kansas Jayhawks.

The game’s new location is due to the ongoing renovations at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, but seeing the Buffs back on an NFL field for the first time since 2021 should be a sight to see nonetheless.

While Colorado lost to UCLA in front of over 71,000 fans at the Rose Bowl in October, facing the Jayhawks in the NFL’s fourth-largest stadium this upcoming fall could attract an even larger crowd.

The 2024 college football season is still several months away and Colorado’s trip to Arrowhead comes late in the year. But with plenty of current Buffs players expected to make careers in the NFL, seeing how they function in the home of the Kansas City Chiefs — the NFL’s most successful franchise in recent years — could give fans a glimpse into the future.

Calling all Jayhawks! We're bringing some Big 12 battles to GEHA Field at Arrowhead during the 2024 college football season. Mark these dates on your calendar to support KU in KC! pic.twitter.com/z8E77qpx6t — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) January 30, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire